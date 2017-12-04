Smoke from business fire draws attention during Canton First Monday

Heavy smoke from a fire caused alarm for many residents in Canton over the weekend.

More than 100 vehicles burned at a salvage yard, creating thick smoke that could be seen for miles. The Van Zandt Fire Marshal’s Office confirms fire units responded to a fire at Myers Auto Salvage near Hwy 64 Sunday around noon.

“I got a text message from a concerned neighbor about the fire and wanted to know if we were ok,” said Jerrid Fullingim, owner of the neighboring property.

That morning Fullingim was in Tyler, and learned about the fire through social media and friends.

Only a few feet and trees separate Fullingim’s business from where the smoke was coming from.



“Obviously, it’s my business, but I have employees who live on the property, so my concern was their safety,” said Fullingim.



The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s office says the vehicles that were on fire were in the back lot of the Myers Auto Salvage property and they were set to be crushed.

The salvage yard owner declined to comment.

Fire officials also say a controlled burn to clear a fence line near Myers Auto Salvage could be to blame, but no evidence indicates that so far.

Fire officials said no criminal charges are pending.



After seeing footage of the fire, Fullingim says he is thankful there was no serious damage to his property.



“It just looked large because of all the tires that were burning,” said Fullingim.

No gas or batteries were inside the burning vehicles, which prevented the fire from growing.

