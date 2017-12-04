Tyler man formally charged after evading arrest while intoxicated, causing 3 wrecks

A man who reportedly caused three wrecks in October while evading police has been indicted by a grand jury.



Eugene Johnson, 36, appeared before the Smith County Grand Jury on November 16.

On October 6, Tyler police said they got reports of a vehicle that caused three separate wrecks and fled the scene after each one. Someone followed the vehicle and suspected that the driver was intoxicated by the way he was driving.

A press release stated that "officers caught up to the vehicle at E. Erwin outside the Loop where they attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over."

The driver, Eugene Johnson, tried to get away by driving into the county and fleeing on foot. The police officers chased the suspect then took him into custody.

Johnson, who already had an extensive criminal history, was charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, DWI with an open container, evading in a vehicle, and evading on foot.

The Tyler Police Department says that no injuries were reported in the hit and run collisions.



His bond is set at $50,000. He remains in the Smith County jail.

