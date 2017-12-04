Herd of cattle seized in Hopkins County, owner charged with animal cruelty

A man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after Hopkins County deputies seized hundreds of heads of cattle on his property.



The seizure occurred Monday morning, off of Highway 11 near Sulphur Springs.

Deputies served a warrant to seize the animals and the owner, George Bergin, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Police say many of the cattle were extremely thin.

A hearing is set for Dec.13 in Sulphur Springs.

Investigators say there's so much land to search and so many of the animals were in such bad shape, it could take days for them to finish searching the property.

