Harrison County sheriff seeking identity of tire thief caught on - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Harrison County sheriff seeking identity of tire thief caught on game camera

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

A man was caught on camera stealing tires from a Longview business, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help identifying him. 

The sheriff's statement is as follows:

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a male who’s image was captured on a game camera during a theft. The theft occurred on November 28, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM at the V&T Tire Company on Whitehurst Ln in Longview, Texas. The person of interest is the only image that was captured and the images show him removing tires from a fenced area that had been cut to allow entry. If any person recognizes the image and can identify the person, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969. All information may be given anonymously.

Powered by Frankly