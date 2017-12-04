Here's when you should mail your holiday packages

Planning on sending a package this holiday season? Don’t forget to be mindful of the post office mail guidelines.

The United States Post Office has released a list of mail-by dates to assure delivery by Dec. 24.

Here’s what you need to know:

First class mail-by date: Dec. 19 (Dec. 20 for Alaska, Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail: Dec. 20 (Dec. 20 for Alaska, Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 22 (Dec. 21 for Alaska, Dec. 20 for Hawaii)

USPS Retail ground: Dec. 14

See a complete list of dates here.

International and military shipping destinations also have different deadlines.

