Longview PD arrests 3 men, retrieve guns, narcotics during drug bust

Three East Texas men were arrested Friday after narcotics and weapons were seized in a Longview drug bust.

According to post on the Longview PD Facebook page, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, LPD Special Investigation and Apprehension Unit and the SWAT team executed search warrants in two separate Longview locations.

The first warrant led to the arrest of Bob Huiett Jr., 42, of Longview in the 600 block of Idylwood. Huiett was arrested and manufacture/delivery of a Controlled Substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in the Gregg County jail, under bonds totaling up to $75,000.

A second warrant led to the arrest of Ronnie Dwayne Fitts 46, and Adrian Deron Fitts, 27, both from Longview in the 200 block of Myrle Street. At the location, authorities located a large quantity of crack cocaine, pills, marijuana, and firearms.

Ronnie was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3/4 <28G, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 <1G (X2). He was released from Gregg County jail after posting bond, according to Longview PD.

Adrian was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3/4 <28G, possession of marijuana<2OZ, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 <1G (X2).

Adrian remains in the Gregg County jail on bonds totaling up to $96,000.

