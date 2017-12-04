Crews respond to fire east of Lindale

Firefighters responded to a structure fire east of Lindale, Monday afternoon.

About 2 p.m., Lindale Fire Department was called to an area near the intersection of County Road 4100 and FM 16, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office confirms.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was started when a controlled burn got out of control and burned a few sheds in the area.

No injuries were reported and the fire was cleared by 3 p.m.

