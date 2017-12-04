Gladewater man arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend at Jason Aldean concert

A court date has been scheduled for an East Texas man who was arrested when he allegedly strangled his girlfriend at a Jason Aldean concert in Bossier City.

Jonathan Ivy, 31, of Gladewater, was taken into custody on the night of Oct. 29. He is charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

The Bossier Parish Court Clerk's office says Ivy is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

Ivy was arrested at the Century Link Center when an off-duty Deputy City Marshal, who was working security at the concert, spotted Ivy grabbing a woman by the neck and repeatedly slamming her against a car.

Public Information Officer Mark Natale, with the Bossier Police Department, said the deputy marshal was able to stop Ivy and other off-duty officers who were also working the event responded to the scene.

Ivy was arrested and later taken to the Bossier Parish Jail. He was released on bond.

