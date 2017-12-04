WATCH LIVE: Officials hold press conference on suspect in DPS trooper's death

Officials with the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Smith County District Attorney's Office are scheduled to speak Monday morning about two cases involving a man suspected of fatally shooting a state trooper.

Mobile users click here to watch.

On Nov. 23, Dabrett Black was arrested in Waller County following a pursuit. Black is charged with capital murder for the death of Texas Department Public Safety Trooper Damon Allen. Allen was shot on Thanksgiving, on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

The press conference took place at 10:30 a.m. Monday in a Smith County courtroom.

Sheriff Larry Smith read a statement providing a timeline of the county's previous run-ins with Black.

"I would like to begin by saying … it has always been my policy and remains my policy that the only local political race I choose to get in is my own," Smith said.

Smith said he wanted to set the record straight and provide transparency on why and how previous incidents involving Black transpired.

Black has a criminal history in East Texas and had previously had run-ins with area law enforcement.

In a March 2015 incident, he beat former Smith County Deputy Wesley Dean and tried to take his gun. Black took a plea deal in that case. Two years later, in July 2017, law enforcement officers say Black led them on a 105 mph chase in Smith County and intentionally rammed a deputy's vehicle.

Related:

+VIDEO: Suspect in fatal trooper shooting assaulted ETX deputy in 2015?

+Suspect who shot, killed Texas DPS trooper has Lindale ties

+Suspect in fatal shooting of DPS trooper formally charged?

+The Latest: Funeral set for slain Texas state trooper?

+VIDEO: DPS troopers gather to honor fallen brother, funeral arrangements set?

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.