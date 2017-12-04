DPS identifies man killed after two 18-wheelers collide on Highway 69 South, near Rusk

At approximately 8:52 this morning, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-69 just south of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2005 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer driven by 46 year-old Leslie Keith Jackson of Nacogdoches, was traveling west on CR-1101 while a 1998 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer driven by 46 year-old Aurelio Amaya of Houston, was traveling north on US-69. Jackson failed to yield the right of way, entering the intersection of US-69 in front of Amaya causing the vehicles to collide. Jackson was transported to ETMC-Tyler where he was treated and released. Amaya was pronounced dead at the scene by JP 1 Brenda Dominy, his body was taken to Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk. The crash remains under investigation.

At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a two-vehicle wreck just south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About 9 a.m. Monday, Rusk police confirmed they were responding to a collision between two 18-wheelers on Highway 69 South.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred at 8:43 a.m. in the center of the median after one of the 18-wheelers failed to stop at County Road 11 and collided with the second 18-wheeler heading northbound.

The second driver involved in this wreck was transported to ETMC and remains in stable condition, DPS said.

One lane northbound is currently shut down, traffic southbound is not affected. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

