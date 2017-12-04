DPS confirms one fatality after two 18-wheelers collide on Highway 69 South, near Rusk

At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a two-vehicle wreck just south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About 9 a.m. Monday, Rusk police confirmed they were responding to a collision between two 18-wheelers on Highway 69 South.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred at 8:43 a.m. in the center of the median after one of the 18-wheelers failed to stop at County Road 11 and collided with the second 18-wheeler heading northbound.

The second driver involved in this wreck was transported to ETMC and remains in stable condition, DPS said.

One lane northbound is currently shut down, traffic southbound is not affected. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

