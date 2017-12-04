Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A few showers possible, with highs in the upper 70s.

A very mild start to the morning with winds already beginning to pick up across East Texas. Mostly cloudy today with south winds gusting to 20-25 mph.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of East Texas. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s. A few showers are possible today and rain chances will increase tonight.

Today will be the last warm day before big changes beginning tomorrow. A strong cold front arrives early tomorrow morning.

Expect scattered showers and a few thundershowers along the cold front during the first half of the day tomorrow.

A few isolated showers will be possible behind the cold front through midday. There will be a big push of cold air with this front.

Temperatures won't make it out of the 50s with blustery north winds tomorrow. Winds will calm into Wednesday, but temperatures will stay below average in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Another weak cold front arrives Friday. This front will be a dry front but it will send a reinforcing shot of cold air into East Texas, keeping temperatures in the 50s through much of the weekend and sending overnight lows plummeting into the 30s.

