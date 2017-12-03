Longriders Motorcycle Club of Tyler gives back

The Longriders Motorcycle Club of Tyler hosted their thirty-second Christmas Toy Run. The annual event benefits the Children's Village of Tyler and other local charities that help children in need.

The organization uses events like this to break stereotypes that surround the biking community. Members said the organization is community oriented and they strive to give bikers a better reputation by helping people in the community.

"We try to break that big biker bold image; I mean we [have] hearts too," Longriders Historian Julie Brown said. "We walk into places [and] some people are skeptical but you can't judge a book by its cover."



Every year, bikers bring monetary donations and numerous toys to the Longriders toy run. Members said they put on this event so children in Tyler can have a proper Christmas.

Brown said the best part is delivering the gifts to all of the children.

"Gosh the enjoyment [on their] faces; [when they] watch us ride up [it] is phenomenal," she said. "I mean it's an adrenalin rush like you never can get."

The organization is serving one hundred kids from forty different families.

When the toy run first began only six people were in attendance; now hundreds of bikers across East Texas gather at the event. Bikers for Christ member, Neal Cooper, said he has participated in this event for almost two decades.

"We've been coming to the Longriders toy run for probably close to twenty years," he said. "They do so much good for the children in the area with this and other things they do throughout the year and we come down each and every year just to show them support and at the same time to minister them and tell them about the love of Jesus."

