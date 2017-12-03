Marshall pedestrian killed in wreck

A Marshall man has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Raymond Williams, 59, died in a Longview hospital.

According to Marshall police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East End Boulevard at 9:23 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been stuck by a vehicle.

He was taken to a Marshall hospital, then to a Longview hospital, where he died.

