East Texas showdown between Pack and Lobos headlines stacked regional football action

There is a saying that Lufkin Coach Todd Quick has made famous this year: 'You can't just phone in the scores. You have to play the game.'

After Saturday's action in the 6A playoffs, that is never more true. Lufkin took down a tough #3 Spring Westfield team 14-11. Lufkin was able to control the ball for the majority of the game and hold on late to win the game. Punter Max Quick made the play of the game when he recovered from a high snap and put the Mustangs inside their 20 with under a minute left.

Longview was in a similar situation when early penalties got the Lobos down 14-0. They then went onto score 24 unanswered points and won 30-24.

The wins set up an all East Texas Regional final in 6A DII. It is the first time that East Texas since 2010 that East Texas is guaranteed to have a team advance to a state semi-final. The last time that happened was in 2010 when Longview did it. These teams are familiar with each other. They are part of one of the longest running rivalries in Texas. Longview beat Lufkin in week one 35-16. The two will meet up in the only stadium that can hold the two in East Texas; Homer Bryce Stadium. Last time they played their against each other in the playoffs, an estimated 27,000 fans packed the seats.

Friday night, SFA will play host to another great game. In the 4A level, #1 Carthage will mix it up with district-foe Henderson. It is easy to see why they call this district, 'The District of Doom.' Carthage won over Silsbee 64-36. Quarterback Gunner Capps had six touchdown passes in the first half. For Henderson to move on they will need to beat another district opponent for a second straight week. Last week, the Lions knocked off Kilgore with last second heroics.

The following games are regional finals that involve East Texas teams:

6A: Lufkin vs Longview , Saturday 2 pm at SFA

4A: Carthage vs Henderson, Friday 7:30 PM at SFA

3A: Newton vs Waskom, Friday 7:30 PM at Lufkin

3A: New Diana vs Gunter, Friday 7:30 PM at Royce City

2A: San Augustine vs Centerville, Friday 7:30 PM in Palestine

2A: Timpson vs Tenaha, Thursday 7 pm in Carthage

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.