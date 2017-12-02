Annual Living Museum draws hundreds

The Gregg County Historical Museum holds its Living Museum. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Saturday, the Gregg County Historical Museum in Downtown Longview held their annual Living Christmas Exhibit.

Board members donned costumes representative of exhibits and gave a little history lesson about each one. There were even real live Rangerettes at the Rangerette display.

This year, they had over 500 stop by to learn a little something about Longview’s history. There was even a blacksmith demonstration.

“It’s a fun time I get to share, give a little history, educate and have fun with the kids,” said blacksmith Thomas Dean.

If you missed it you can still visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday every week.

