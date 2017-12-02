Great sights at the annual Christmas parade in Whitehouse

Hundreds of people lined up on Main Street in Whitehouse this morning for the annual Christmas parade.

The Whitehouse High School Band provided seasonal music along the route. There were a variety of floats, some of which toss candy from the floats.

Kids enjoyed grabbing handfuls of candy and enjoying the treats before lunchtime!

And atop the Whitehouse Fire Truck, an early December Santa Claus sighting!

Local elected officials, businesses and cheer teams walked in the parade.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.