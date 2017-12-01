Regional Semifinal Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Regional Semifinal Scores

Thursday's Results

New Diana 49
Jacksboro 48

Friday's Results


4A

Pleasant Grove 33
Celina 14

Kaufman 38
Liberty-Eylau 35

Henderson 20
Kilgore 14

Melissa 35
Gilmer 23

Carthage 64
Silsbee 36


3A

Newton 21
West Rusk 7

Waskom 57
Garrison 28


2A

Tenaha 35
Iola 14

Timpson 67
Grapeland 28


1A

Tioga 44
Union Hill 40

