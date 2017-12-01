Regional Semifinal Scores

Thursday's Results
New Diana 49
Jacksboro 48
Friday's Results
4A
Pleasant Grove 33
Celina 14
Kaufman 38
Liberty-Eylau 35
Henderson 20
Kilgore 14
Melissa 35
Gilmer 23
Carthage 64
Silsbee 36
3A
Newton 21
West Rusk 7
Waskom 57
Garrison 28
2A
Tenaha 35
Iola 14
Timpson 67
Grapeland 28
1A
Tioga 44
Union Hill 40
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.