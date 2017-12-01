Tyler police: Credit union robbed at gunpoint, suspect at-large

Tyler police say they're searching for a suspect who robbed a credit union at gunpoint.

At 5:34 p.m. Friday, Tyler Police Department officers responded to Altra Federal Credit Union in the 3800 block of Highway 64 West after they received a phone call the business had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police say a white male, "described to be in his late 50s, gray hair, lazy eye, wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and cap," approached the teller and demanded she put money in a bag. He also displayed a handgun.

The suspect then left the business on foot headed in an unknown direction.

To provide information on the case, contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

