Tyler police: Credit union robbed at gunpoint, suspect at-large

An East Texas man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for criminally negligent homicide with a deadly weapon, after a wreck that killed a young woman from Tyler.More >>
An East Texas man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for criminally negligent homicide with a deadly weapon, after a wreck that killed a young woman from Tyler.More >>
Here are the results from this week's games.More >>
Here are the results from this week's games.More >>
Dress rehearsals have come to a close, and final preparations are underway to make sure this year's Nutcracker performance is magical.More >>
Dress rehearsals have come to a close, and final preparations are underway to make sure this year's Nutcracker performance is magical.More >>
Tyler police say they're searching for a suspect who robbed a credit union at gunpoint.More >>
Tyler police say they're searching for a suspect who robbed a credit union at gunpoint.More >>
Tyler Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon.More >>
Tyler Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon.More >>