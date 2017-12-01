TJC's Nutcracker production continues the holiday tradition

Dress rehearsals have come to a close, and final preparations are underway to make sure this year's Nutcracker performance is magical.



"I performed this last year; I've done this before, it's not completely new to me, but I have a new partner," said one dancer.



The two principal dancers from out of town are making sure they have their choreography perfect.



"It's really tough. It's a lot longer than a lot of classical ballets. You're wearing white tights, you've got to be together."

Lilit Hogtanian, 25, and George Sanders, 27, both of the Memphis Ballet, arrived in Tyler Thursday morning ahead of Friday's debut.



Lilit is playing the Sugarplum Fairy.



"There's a lot of finding your character. She's a fairy so she's light, ephemeral, being there is a lot of working on the technique, and how your partner is going to lift you and there's a lot of synching with your partner," Lilit said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.