Tyler police say body discovered in creek near Paluxy Drive

Tyler Police are investigating a body found Friday afternoon.

The body was discovered on Paluxy Drive near the intersection of Shiloh Road. According to police, the body was discovered by kids in the area in a creek. This is beside Arbor Creek Apartments.

Police are working to identify the man and are speaking with witnesses who discovered the body. The justice of the peace has just arrived at the scene, so the body has not yet been moved, according to officials at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with KLTV for the latest updates.

