Tyler police release statement on body found in creek

Tyler police say a body that was found in a creek Friday afternoon will be sent for an autopsy.

That person has not been identified at this time.

At 4:44 p.m. Friday, Tyler Police Department officers responded to a call that a body was found in a drainage area at Shiloh Road and Shiloh Village Drive, next to Arbor Creek Apartments. Police say the body was discovered by children in the area.

Investigators were called to the scene. A justice of the peace was also called.

"The deceased was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification, due to being decomposed," TPD said in a statement. "Investigators will wait for the preliminary results of the autopsy before releasing any information on race, sex, possible identification or cause of death."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.