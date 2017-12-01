Family believes body found in Tyler creek was loved one

Tyler police say a body that was found in a creek Friday afternoon will be sent for an autopsy.

The man found in the creek is believed to be Brandon Harward, 32, of Tyler.Harward went missing October 23, 2017.

His mother told KLTV, that she strongly believes the body found to be Harward based on the clothing and watch she was shown by police and the body being discovered close by Harward's apartment.

The family is waiting until they receive official word from Tyler Police to confirm the identity.

At 4:44 p.m. Friday, Tyler Police Department officers responded to a call that a body was found in a drainage area at Shiloh Road and Shiloh Village Drive, next to Arbor Creek Apartments. Police say the body was discovered by teenagers in the area.

Investigators were called to the scene. A justice of the peace was also called.

"The deceased was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification, due to being decomposed," TPD said in a statement. "Investigators will wait for the preliminary results of the autopsy before releasing any information on race, sex, possible identification or cause of death."

