Longview bank robbery suspect formally charged by Grand Jury Friday

A suspect in a Longview bank robbery has been indicted.

Friday's Grand Jury panel has chosen to fomally charge Justin James Johnson, age 23, in the robbery of East Texas Professional Credit Union on September 21.

The department investigated the robbery at 3502 W. Loop 281 at the East Texas Professional Credit Union around 11 a.m.

Johnson reportedly entered the bank with his face and body concealed. He displayed an air soft gun and demanded money and threatened the clerk.

Johnson left the location without obtaining any money.

He was located shortly after leaving the location. He was arrested after a short foot chase and charged with robbery, felony 2.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.