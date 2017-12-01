Man accused in Longview apartment murder indicted

A Longview man suspected of fatally shooting a Tyler man has been indicted.

Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 22, of Longview has been indicted for the suspected murder of Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, of Tyler.

On Sept. 21, 2017, Longview police responded to the 5500 block of West Loop 2891 in respond to a shooting in the Highland Village Apartments.

A warrant was issued for Harvey’s arrest after an investigation identified him as a suspect.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.