ETX man indicted for hit and run wreck that killed pedestrian

An ETX man has been indicted for the death of a pedestrian killed in a hit and run accident wreck near Liberty City.

Michael Grant, 37, of Overton was charged back in September with Intoxication Manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death.

According to the preliminary report from Texas Highway Patrol officials, around 9:22 p.m.,on Sept. 12, Grant was driving a Mercury Topaz down County Road 3652, Green Blackmon Road five miles southwest of Liberty City when he struck Lechell 'Deke' Scott, 34, of Kilgore, who was walking in the main lanes of the roadway.

Witnesses at the scene say Grant was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Green Blackmon Road and County Road 3615, striking Scott, who was walking north on CR 3652.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant fled the scene, but was found a short time later and subsequently arrested, according to officials.

Grant is still in the Gregg County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

Related: Driver in fatal pedestrian wreck booked into jail for intoxication manslaughter

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.