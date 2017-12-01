Longview Police say victim of shooting taken to hospital, searching for suspect

Longview police are responding to a report of a shooting.

According to police, a witness came into the Pizza Hut on E. Marshal street/Highway 80 and told a worker to call 911 and that somebody had been shot.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Arkansas Street. When officers arrived they were told a person was shot and taken by private vehicle to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with a wound to the foot.

Witnesses told police the suspect was last seen on Arkansas Street.

Police say they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

