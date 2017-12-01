Turkey or ham po-boys with garlic aioli by Buttermilk's Canton

What to do with Thanksgiving and Christmas leftovers???

You make Turkey or Ham w/dressing PO Boys!!!

Turkey/Ham Po Boys with garlic aioli

Chopped Ham/Turkey

2 cups shredded cabbage

Left over dressing

1 cup cranberry sauce

Garlic Aioli - see recipe below

1 loaf of French bread

Cut lengthwise the French bread, and spread aioli on both sides

Spread shredded lettuce on one side.

In a frying pan with a little butter heat up you dressing and spread on the other side of French bread.

In the middle of the Po Boy add your ham or turkey and your cranberry sauce

Enjoy!!!

Aioli Recipe

1 Large egg yolk

1 small clove garlic

½ tsp salt

¼ cup grape seed oil

¼ cup olive oil

Pinch cayenne

Splash lemon juice

Pinch black pepper



