Turkey or ham po-boys with garlic aioli by Buttermilk's Canton

What to do with Thanksgiving and Christmas leftovers???
You make Turkey or Ham w/dressing PO Boys!!!
Turkey/Ham Po Boys with garlic aioli
Cut lengthwise the French bread, and spread aioli on both sides
Spread shredded lettuce on one side.
In a frying pan with a little butter heat up you dressing and spread on the other side of French bread.
In the middle of the Po Boy add your ham or turkey and your cranberry sauce
Enjoy!!!
Aioli Recipe
1 Large egg yolk
1 small clove garlic
½ tsp salt
¼ cup grape seed oil
¼ cup olive oil
Pinch cayenne
Splash lemon juice
Pinch black pepper
