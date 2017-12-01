3 seriously injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview, roadway now reopened

Longview Police are reporting that two wrecks have occurred within the past 10 minutes.

Police are responding to a wreck in front of Darr Equipment on S. Eastman Road, just North of E. Cotton Street. Injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

A wreck on Eastman Road has sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.





All lanes of Eastman Rd North of Cotton Street that were closed at the scene of this wreck have reopened. Police advise travelers to use an alternate route if possible.

Police are also responding to a wreck at Bill Owens and Blue Ridge Parkway. The wreck is reportedly blocking traffic at this time.

You are urged to use caution in these areas and seek alternative routes if possible.

