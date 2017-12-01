One taken in for questioning in connection to Chelsea Creek Apartments shooting

Possible suspect taken in for questioning after traffic stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Possible suspect taken in for questioning after traffic stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Possible suspect taken in for questioning after traffic stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Authorities have taken in one person suspected in connection to the fatal shooting of a Tyler man.

According to Tyler police, they have taken one person in for interviewing in relation to the shooting at the Chelsea Creek apartments that killed Darryl Dewayne Jr. Washington, 25, of Tyler.

The shooting, which police believe may have been drug-related, occurred the night of Nov., 13.

Police say, Dewayne, along with Terry Demond Rogers, 22, of Tyler, and Nadarius Houston, 18, of Tyler, was shot with semi-automatic handguns.

Washington died from his injuries. Rodgers was shot multiple times and police say his condition is stable. Police also reported that Houston's condition was listed as good.

To provide information on the case or the suspects, contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges being filed against suspects in the case.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.