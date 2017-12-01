ETX schools impacted by stolen laptop containing personal information

Texas Dept. of Agriculture

On October 26, 2017, a Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) employee’s state-issued laptop computer was compromised through a malicious ransomware attack. As a result, students in school districts throughout Texas may have been potentially impacted by the breach. The information exposed on the employee's laptop included names, social security numbers, home addresses, birthdates, and personal phone numbers of the affected students and their families. To date, TDA's Information Security Officer (ISO) has identified more than 700 students whose sensitive personal information was, or is reasonably believed to have been, exposed to acquisition by an unauthorized person. It is important to note that, to date, TDA’s ISO has not discovered any evidence to suggest misuse of the information that was compromised by the ransomware exploit. To mitigate this potential exposure, TDA's ISO recommends that the affected students, or parents of the affected students, if minors, contact the three major credit bureaus and activate a fraud alert on behalf of the students impacted by ransomware attack. Guidance is available on TDA’s Square Meals website for individuals that are impacted by the ransomware attack. (Section 521.053(f) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code). Please view list below of affected schools and school districts with students who have been potentially impacted by the successful ransomware.

Independent School Districts Impacted by ransomware attack: ALBA-GOLDEN ISD, KEENE ISD, ALVARADO ISD, KENNEDALE ISD, ARGYLE ISD, KRUM ISD, BIG SANDY ISD,-DALLARDSVILLE LAKE DALLAS ISD, BOLES ISD, MELISSA ISD, BOYD ISD, NECHES ISD, CENTRAL ISD, NEW DIANA ISD, CLEBURNE ISD, ORE CITY ISD, CORISCANA ISD, PARADISE ISD, CROWLEY ISD, PILOT POINT ISD, DALLAS COUNTY JUVENILE DEPARTMENT, PINEYWOODS COMMUNITY ACADEMY, ENNIS ISD, PONDER ISD, ETOILE ISD, PRINCETON ISD, GILMER ISD, SLIDELL ISD, GLADEWATER ISD, ST MARY OF CARMEL SCHOOL GUNTER ISD, ST GEORGE SCHOOL, HARLETON ISD, TERRELL ISD, HARRISON COUNTY JUVENILE SERVICES, UNION GROVE ISD, JEAN MASSIEU ACADEMY, UNION HILL ISD?,KARNACK ISD?.

Section 521.053(b) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code – requires notice to a person whose sensitive personal information was, or is reasonably believed to have been, acquired by an unauthorized person. Section 521.053(f) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code – authorizes alternate notification via electronic mail, if the person providing notice has electronic mail addresses for the affected persons; conspicuous posting on the entity’s website; or broadcast on major statewide media. Section 521.002(a) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code – defines PII as information that alone or in conjunction with other information identifies an individual, including an individual's name, social security number, date of birth, government-issued identification number, mother’s maiden name, personal address, driver’s license number, etc.