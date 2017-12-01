Whitehouse parents accused of exposing 4-year-old son to meth

Whitehouse police have arrested two parents accused of smoking meth around their four-year-old son.

Jennifer Gunter, 42, and James Alton Davis, 55, of Whitehouse, are each charged with state-jail felony endangering a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, CPS contacted Whitehouse police on Oct. 19 and said the child tested positive for meth and was under the care of his parents.

The affidavit states Gunter and Davis signed a form on Oct. 2, acknowledging they had used meth in September.

After the test on the child returned positive, both parents admitted smoking meth in the presence of the child, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for the parents’ arrest on Nov. 20 and they were arrested the same day. Both are being held on $15,000 bonds.

