DPS trooper killed Thanksgiving day laid to rest in Mexia

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The funeral for the DPS trooper killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving Day is being held today.

Trooper Damon Allen, 41, was killed Nov. 23 during a traffic stop on I-45 in Fairfield.

Allen was walking back to his patrol car when he was fatally shot by Dabrett Black, 32. Allen died at the scene.

Allen had been a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2002. He had a wife and three children, according to DPS.

The funeral for Allen is being held at the Mexia High School football field, located at 1100 North Bailey Street in Mexia. Thousands are expected to be in attendance.

Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery in Freestone County, located on County Road 731 south of Teague.

The family requests memorials are made to The 100 Club of Houston Survivors’ Fund (5555 San Felipe Street, Ste 1750, Houston, TX 77056, or online at the100club.org/give/survivor-donation/ or to an account for Trooper Allen’s family at any branch of Incommons Bank or Citizens National Bank.

Related: Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

Related: VIDEO: DPS troopers gather to honor fallen brother, funeral arrangements set

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.