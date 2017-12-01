7onScene: Sentencing begins for Tyler man found guilty in fatal wreck

A letter was recently sent to the parents of students attending Cain Elementary in Whitehouse in regards to a recent diagnosis of a student with whooping cough.More >>
Sentencing has begun for a man found guilty in the wreck that killed a 20-year old woman in Tyler beings today.
The initial call was for a man and a woman wearing no clothes riding a four-wheeler, and when a deputy arrived at the scene in Diana he found what looked like a nude man with a rifle.
Completely opposite of the Cowboys, scoring points and moving the ball hasn't been a problem for New Diana. The Eagles are one of 15 East Texas high school football teams to advance to the regional semifinals of the playoffs. New Diana got the third round action started this evening at The Star in Frisco against Jacksboro.
A jury has found an East Texas man guilty for the wreck that killed a 20-year old Tyler woman in May of 2016.
