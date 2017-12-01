ETX man given maximum sentence for fatal wreck that killed Tyler woman

The man found guilty in the wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman in Tyler has been given the maximum sentence.

James Fulton was found guilty on Thursday of criminally negligent homicide with a deadly weapon. Around 5 p.m. Fulton was given a sentence of 10 years in prison, which is the maximum punishment available for the charge of criminally negligent homicide, as provided by the Texas penal code.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES.

Fulton was indicted in November on the charge for the death of Haile Beasley, 20.

The wreck occurred in May of 2016 on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Police said at the time that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

Related

+Man involved in head-on collision death of E. Texas woman indicted

+Tyler police identify woman killed in head-on collision

+Tyler police determine driver in fatal wreck was not intoxicated

+Family of Tyler woman killed in collision trying to keep her memory alive

+7OnScene: Trial underway for driver accused in fatal Tyler collision

+7onScene: Trial continues for man accused in fatal collision that killed Tyler woman

+Jury reaches verdict in fatal wreck that killed Tyler woman

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.