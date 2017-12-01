Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs near 70

Burn Bans are still in effect for Delta, Cass, and Marion Counties.

There are a few extra clouds in the sky this morning but expect a mostly sunny and dry Friday. Highs will reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. The wind direction will switch to a southerly flow, and afternoon highs will increase into the mid 70s this weekend. Rain comes back into the forecast Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Hold on to your umbrellas because rain will be a possibility until midweek. A cold front will move through East Texas Tuesday morning. Highs will drop from the mid 70s to the low 60s Tuesday. As more cool air filters in from the north, highs will drop even further. Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday morning could have temperatures in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.