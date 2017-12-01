New Diana advances to state quarterfinals thanks to last second touchdown

Completely opposite of the Cowboys, scoring points and moving the ball hasn't been a problem for New Diana. The Eagles are one of 15 East Texas high school football teams to advance to the regional semifinals of the playoffs.



New Diana got the third round action started this evening at The Star in Frisco against Jacksboro and boy did they set the bar high for the rest of the region. In the third round for the first time since 1995, quarterback Jackson Sampson and company put on a show.



Down 48-42 with under 20 seconds to go, Sampson connected with TJ Rogers on a fade route in the end zone. The all important extra point was good, and the Eagles knocked off Jacksboro 49-48 in dramatic fashion.



