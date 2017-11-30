Big send-off for New Diana Football team

New Diana High School is heading for the third round of football playoffs.

The team is heading to Frisco to take on Leonard, but first the entire school district gave them a sendoff. Students from the high school and middle school lined up to wish them well as they were escorted out of town by the fire department and law enforcement.

“We have a lot of kids with great character. They work for each other, they work hard. It’s a fun offense to watch, and I would say that’s kudos to our defense. They’ve really stepped up in the last few weeks. But it’s a fun team to watch, and we’re just very very proud of everybody,“ said New Diana High School Principal Mark Ferrer.

The team hasn’t made a third round playoff since 1995.

