Longview's John King selected as assistant coach for annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Now in its 18th year, the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation's premier high school football All-American game that features the best 100 players across the country.



This years game though will have an East Texas connection on the sideline. Longview head coach John King has been selected to be an assistant on the West team. King, who earned his 150th win as the Lobo head coach this past Saturday in the area round of the playoffs, has led Longview since the 2004 season.



The game will take place on Saturday January 6, 2018 in San Antonio and is aired lived on NBC beginning at 12 p.m.



