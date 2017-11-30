Driver injured in Longview wreck dies from injuries

A person who was injured during a Longview wreck has died from their injuries, according to police.

Longview Police Department on Thursday identified that person as Maria Jovana Canchola, 22, of Longview.

Canchola was involved in a Nov. 27 wreck at the intersection of McCann Road and the Longview Mall red light.

According to LPD, Canchola was driving a red Ford Mustang when she collided with a white Chevrolet truck driven by Justin Mitchell Stevens, 31, of Winona.

Police interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence and determined that Canchola attempted to turn left out of the mall parking lot and ran a red light. The truck then collided with the Mustang's driver side door.

Canchola was transported to a hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

Police say Stevens was not injured.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 hospitalized after Longview collision

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.