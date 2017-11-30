Three East Texans highlight All-Big 12 teams

Howard has been named first team All-Big 12 for the second straight season.

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selections are made by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, Missouri City, Texas

Ross Blacklock, TCU, DT, Missouri City, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Michael Dickson, Texas, P, Jr., Sydney, Australia

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Duluth, Ga.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Poona Ford, Texas, Sr., Hilton Head, S.C.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Campbell, Iowa State (2nd Season)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, DE/LB, Sr., Houston, Texas

Malik Jefferson, Texas, LB, Jr., Mesquite, Texas

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Ben Banogu, TCU, DE, Jr., McKinney, Texas

CO-OFFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB, Austin, Texas

Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR, Waxahachie, Texas

All-Big 12 Honors Notebook:

Baker Mayfield garnered his second Offensive Player of the Year Award in three years, Oklahoma’s seventh overall and third consecutive. Other

OU winners include wide receiver Dede Westbrook (2016) and quarterbacks Mayfield (2015), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003 and

2004) and Josh Heupel (2000).

***Longview product and TCU senior linebacker Travin Howard has been named first team All-Big 12 for the second straight year.

***Former Lufkin Panther and Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee has been named second team All-Big 12.

***Daingerfield native and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims has been named second team All-Big 12.



