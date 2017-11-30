Teenager charged after stealing Lindale police car, wrecking it, fleeing on foot

Lindale police have arrested a 17-year-old female on numerous charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle in Pool Park, and when they checked it out, they found Kelsey Nichole Wood, 17, of Tyler there. Wood had in her possession alcoholic beverages and tobacco. She was cited for various misdemeanor offenses, police say, and they then transported her to her home to be released to a responsible adult.



While officers were speaking with her guardian, Kelsey climbed into the front seat of the patrol car and drove off at a high rate of speed. An officer was injured during the altercation to gain control of the vehicle.



She then drove the vehicle southbound on Boyd and did not navigate the intersection correctly, police say, lost control of the car, and struck a tree. This caused significant damage to the patrol car.



Next, Wood jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, but was found in the Brookshire's parking lot in Lindale and was taken into custody again.



Police say Kelsey Wood had a detectable amount of alcohol in her body while operating a vehicle in a public place, so was charged with DWI under 21. She was also charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, Escape, and numerous class C misdemeanors.

Her bond has been set at $186,000.



