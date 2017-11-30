Jury finds ETX man guilty in wreck that killed 20-year-old Tyler woman

A jury has found an East Texas man guilty for the wreck that killed a 20-year old Tyler woman in May of 2016.

After roughly thirty minutes of deliberation today, a jury found James Fulton guilty of criminally negligent homicide with a deadly weapon.

Fulton drove head-on into a car, driven by Haile Beasley, 20. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Fulton was indicted in November on the charge. Today marked day 4 of his trial.

Today in court, Fulton's Father-in-law, who came to the wreck, testified.The defense asked him if Fulton showed any signs that night of having had too much to drink, to which the family member answered no.

However, when an attorney for the state explained how many beers Fulton had consumed, approximately four, Fulton's Father-in-law agreed that it could have caused a problem.

"If he drank all those beers ten minutes before he walked out of the door then I definitely would have a concern," said the witness.

Three field sobriety tests were performed on Fulton after he admitted he had been drinking earlier in the night. Fulton passed all three tests and declined to give a voluntary blood alcohol test.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning.

