Tyler man pleads guilty to federal counterfeiting charge

A Tyler man indicted in October to charges related to counterfeit money has pleaded guilty.

Benjamin Zebekiah Hulsey, 38, pleaded guilty in Judge K. Nicole Mitchell’s court to making counterfeited obligations of the United States, according to court records. In exchange for the plea, a second criminal count against him was dropped.

Hulsey is accused of making and possessing counterfeit $5 and $20 bills in June while in Smith County.

A sentencing date has not been set. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the charge.

