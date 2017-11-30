Van PD: Suspect who fled custody gave brother's name, still at-large

A carjacking suspect who fled police custody initially gave officers a fake name upon his arrest, officials say.

Thursday afternoon, officials with Van Police Department and Tyler Police Department were searching for Drashaydrian Montell Hunter.

Van police say Hunter is a suspect in an attempted carjacking that occurred earlier Thursday in Van. Police say Hunter was later found at a business in Van. He had injuries to his face from a suspected car wreck, police say.

Hunter initially gave officers his brother's name when he was taken into custody.

He was transported to a hospital in Tyler. When a Van police officer was transporting him to a jail, he jumped from a wheelchair and escaped from custody.

About 1:30 p.m., officials responded to an area east of downtown Tyler in response to the incident.

Hunter is a black male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Van Police Department Chief John Brown, a witness to the robbery said he was last seen wearing black or navy blue gym pants with a red print on them, according to a person who witnessed the robbery. He may also be wearing a grey hoodie.

A heavy police presence was seen on several streets in Tyler, including Baxter, Crestview, Front and East Lawrence streets and a perimeter has been set up. K-9s have also been released in the area to try to track down the suspect.

Tyler Independent School District had two extra police units in the area as a precaution when school let out Thursday afternoon.

At last check, police were weighing bringing in a helicopter to help search.

