1 hospitalized after driver strikes telephone pole in Longview, road reopens

From the Longview Police Department

1600 Green St. Reopened

The Longview Police responded to a one vehicle accident at 1616 Green St. on November 30, 2017 around 11:55 a.m. The 2008 Chevrolet Impala was north bound on Green St when it left the roadway and struck a telephone pole and landed upside down in the middle of Green St. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Whether mechanical error or driver inattention please make sure you are a responsible driver. Maintain your vehicles and pay attention when driving. The roadway was reopened by 12:46 p.m.