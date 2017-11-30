Reward offered for man listed on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

A reward is being offered for a man listed on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Texas Crime Stoppers and Texas Department of Public Safety needs information regarding the whereabouts of Frankie Bell Jr. DPS says Bell is from Bryan/College Station area. Bell is wanted for two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DPS describes Bell as having a scar near his right eye. He also has several tattoos, dog paw and 5 point star on right forearm, "B" hand sign on the outer right forearm, "59" on left bicep; other tattoos on neck and both arms.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and will be provided a tip number to identity recognition if you become eligible for the reward. The reward amount is set at $7,500.

To provide any information on Frankie Bell Jr.'s current whereabouts, call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.

