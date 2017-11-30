Two arrested on UT Tyler campus for public lewdness

UT Tyler police arrested two people in the early morning hours on campus for public lewdness.

Camden Lepley and Vanessa Morgan were both arrested around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning for lewd conduct.

According to Beverly Golden with the University of Texas at Tyler, the two are not UT Tyler students and have no affiliation with the university. Both were issued criminal trespass warnings.

Lepley and Morgan were both taken to the Smith County Jail. Bond has been set at $1,000 apiece.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.