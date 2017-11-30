Crews responding to report of structure fire in Smith County

Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire that is said to be fully involved.

The fire was reported in the 14900 block of County Road 45, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office just after 10:30 a.m.

Dixie fire is reportedly responding. A Smith County Fire Marshal is currently in route to the scene.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, the structure is reported to be fully involved at this time.

Lindale, Noonday and Dixie volunteer fire departments all responded.

