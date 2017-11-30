Thursday's weather: Cooler air moves in with an afternoon high near 70

Cooler air will filter in today as a cold front makes its way into East Texas. That front is expected to move out of the area by this afternoon.

The wind direction will shift to a northwesterly flow which will help to pull the cool air in. The afternoon high will be on either side of the 70 degree mark. Skies will be nice and clear, making for a mostly sunny day.

The work week wraps up with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will flow from the south Saturday, and highs will be on the rise once again. By the beginning of the next week, temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

A stronger cold front is projected to move through Tuesday. The front will not only drop temperatures, but also increase our rain chances. Expect rain Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will also have a high in the low 60s. Wednesday will also feature a small rain chance with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will sink further, dropping into the lower 50s.

